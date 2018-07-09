Pellet Gun Attack

CPD says the victim reported that he was assaulted by either two or three black men while walking along the street with either a BB or Pellet gun. The man was struck twice.

The incident was a drive by followed by the suspects turning back around, swerving toward the victim and a witness, and driving off.

The victim received minor wounds.

The vehicle was described as a white Nissan Altima or Maxima, with damage on the front passenger windshield.

Anyone with information is recommended to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.