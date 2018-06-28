Pence to campaign in Missouri, Greitens to join him

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence will be campaigning in Missouri next week alongside Republican gubernatorial nominee Eric Greitens.

Donald Trump's presidential campaign says Pence is to hold a town hall forum Tuesday morning in Springfield and a rally later that day in Chesterfield.

Greitens' campaign says the gubernatorial candidate will be joining Pence at both events and will speak to the crowd.

It will be Pence's first campaign trip to Missouri since become Trump's running mate in mid-July.

Greitens won a four-way Republican primary in August and faces Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.