Pence to fundraise for Hawley in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Missouri next week for a tax event and will attend a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Pence is scheduled to attend the tax event Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It was organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes President Donald Trump's agenda.

Pence's spokeswoman confirmed he also will attend a Hawley fundraiser that day.

Attorney General Hawley is the front-runner Republican vying for Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat.

Trump headlined a fundraiser for Hawley in March. He's scheduled to be back in the state July 24 for another fundraiser for the candidate in Kansas City.

Trump won Missouri by about 19 percentage points in 2016. McCaskill is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election.

