Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions

Image from The Penguin Piano Bar and NightClub Facebook page

COLUMBIA - The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub announced Friday morning its permanent closure following new COVID-19-related restrictions in Columbia and Boone County.

On Friday morning, Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases.

One of those restrictions includes that all bars and restaurants that serve alcohol must close by 10pm. Also, gatherings in the city need to be limited to 20 people.

On social media, including Instagram and Facebook, The Penguin said the new city order "put the nail in our coffin."

"The high cost of this pandemic has become unbearable and we will not be able (to) continue," the bar said in the Instagram post.

