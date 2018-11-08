Penguins Not KC-Bound

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HARRISBURG (AP) - The NHL Penguins have reached a deal with city, county and state officials on a new arena that will keep them in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell said this morning that money from the state's new slot machine parlors would help fund the new arena for the NHL team. The Penguins had threatened to leave Pittsburgh if they couldn't secure a new rink. Team officials had visited Kansas City and Las Vegas to discuss possibly moving the team. The Penguins were offered free rent and half of all revenues if they agreed to play in Kansas City's soon-to-be-completed $262 million Sprint Center. The Penguins' lease at 46-year-old Mellon Arena, the oldest facility in the league, expires June 30th and the team is free to leave after that.