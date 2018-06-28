People, Animals Struggle in Heat

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Postal carrier Roger Franklin's kit for surviving St. Louis' blistering summers includes sun screen, cold water, a cup of ice and a straw hat. He said he's okay if there's a breeze. Temperature rose to 97 in St. Louis on Tuesday, but the humidity made it feel like 108. Much of Missouri is under an excessive heat warning until Thursday evening, when slightly lower temperatures and a chance of rain are expected. People were seeking air-conditioned or shaded places, including cooling centers for seniors. Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim has been taking buckets of water to strays and chained-up dogs with nothing to drink. He's found some dogs dead on chains, but his foster homes and shelter already are full, so he can't rescue more until people adopt some.