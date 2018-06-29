People come together to teach children about Kwanzaa

COLUMBIA — People came to celebrate Kwanzaa early this year at the Progressive Missionary Baptist on Saturday.

The African-American holiday originated in 1966 and celebrates African-American culture and heritage. Recreation Specialist for Columbia Parks and Recreation Bill Thompson said it is important to learn about the holiday to feel closer to their family.

"Kwanzaa is a time to bring family together so family can become a lot closer. In this day and time it is really hard for this, but some days with Kwanzaa this will allow families to come together and grow closer."

Thompson said the event has been going on for many years and it is a way to show how, "you can make this part of your own family."

Kwanzaa starts Dec. 26 and goes through Jan. 1.