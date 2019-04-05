People Exchange Everyday Activities to Follow Dreams
COLUMBIA - The film "Dream On" is complete and will be making it's premiere at The Blue Note on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m.
"Dream On" is a feature length rock documentary that follows the lives of 12 people as they push aside their everyday lives to chase their dreams of being a movie star, a pro athlete, a TV news anchor, a rock star, and more.
There will be some names and faces, like KOMU-TV's Sarah Hill, Mizzou basketball star Kim English, NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, and former NFL kicker Tom Whelihan.
All of the people in this film are from the Mid-Missouri area. The film was shot in Columbia, Fulton, Holts Summit, Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, and Boonville, Missouri as well as Los Angeles, California.
