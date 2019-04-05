People Exchange Everyday Activities to Follow Dreams

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 15 2012 Feb 15, 2012 Wednesday, February 15, 2012 2:55:30 PM CST February 15, 2012 in Continuous News
By: KOMU Staff

COLUMBIA - The film "Dream On" is complete and will be making it's premiere at The Blue Note on Saturday, February 25th at 7 p.m.

"Dream On" is a feature length rock documentary that follows the lives of 12 people as they push aside their everyday lives to chase their dreams of being a movie star, a pro athlete, a TV news anchor, a rock star, and more.

There will be some names and faces, like KOMU-TV's Sarah Hill, Mizzou basketball star Kim English, NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, and former NFL kicker Tom Whelihan.

All of the people in this film are from the Mid-Missouri area. The film was shot in Columbia, Fulton, Holts Summit, Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin, and Boonville, Missouri as well as Los Angeles, California.

More News

Grid
List

Seminar seeks dialogue on Columbia housing issues
Seminar seeks dialogue on Columbia housing issues
COLUMBIA - A fair housing and lending seminar on Friday seeks to expose and remove unfair housing in Columbia. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 Friday, April 05, 2019 2:35:00 AM CDT April 05, 2019 in News

MU makes changes to campus' Greek life
MU makes changes to campus' Greek life
COLUMBIA - After hiring a consulting firm to examine Greek life on campus, the University of Missouri is making some... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 8:41:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Nonprofit veteran retreat continues mission after string of burglaries
Nonprofit veteran retreat continues mission after string of burglaries
HERMANN – Thieves stole a travel trailer Sunday night from the property of "A Thousand Ripples", a nonprofit wilderness retreat... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 7:44:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Company tests Audrain County pipe that caught fire last month
Company tests Audrain County pipe that caught fire last month
AUDRAIN COUNTY - High pressure water is being sent through the Mexico pipeline that caught fire on March 3, in... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Health professionals, advocates say black women face health disparities
Health professionals, advocates say black women face health disparities
JEFFERSON CITY – Medical racism plays a part in how women of color fare in pregnancy and childbirth, according to... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 4:31:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Advocates go to gun shop to try and prevent gun-related suicide
Advocates go to gun shop to try and prevent gun-related suicide
HARTSBURG - The Safer Homes Collaborative and Ammo Alley-Indoor Range and Training Academy tried to raise awareness Thursday about preventing... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 4:31:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

New Senate bill could give parole boards more options on non-violent felons
New Senate bill could give parole boards more options on non-violent felons
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill would mean felons involved in non-violent crimes could get an earlier parole. If... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Citizenship labels could be put on photo IDs under proposed bill
Citizenship labels could be put on photo IDs under proposed bill
JEFFERSON CITY – The next time you go to the voting polls, a bar, or anywhere else that checks identification,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Newly-elected Columbia school board member outlines goals
Newly-elected Columbia school board member outlines goals
COLUMBIA - A newly elected CPS board member says being hands-on is one of his biggest priorities. Blake Willoughby... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Missouri bill would excuse those 75 and older from jury duty
Missouri bill would excuse those 75 and older from jury duty
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Older residents of Missouri could be excused from jury duty under legislation passed by the state... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 1:23:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

University of Missouri announces changes in Greek system
University of Missouri announces changes in Greek system
COLUMBIA (AP) — University of Missouri officials are planning changes designed to reform its troubled fraternities and sororities. The... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Columbia agriculture park nears opening as officials seek funding
Columbia agriculture park nears opening as officials seek funding
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will hold an informational meeting and a fundraiser Thursday evening for an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 2:50:00 AM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
Police investigate shots fired in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were investigating shots fired late Wednesday night on Elleta Boulevard, which is off of Rangeline Street. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 Thursday, April 04, 2019 12:28:00 AM CDT April 04, 2019 in News

3 Midwest states demand more power over river after floods
3 Midwest states demand more power over river after floods
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Three Midwestern Republican governors of states ravaged by recent flooding on Wednesday demanded more authority... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 9:33:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Students head to Linn for SkillsUSA Conference
Students head to Linn for SkillsUSA Conference
LINN - More than 2,000 students will compete for scholarships and gain technical and vocational experience at the SkillsUSA Leadership... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 8:25:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

CBD stores on the rise in Columbia
CBD stores on the rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - CBD stores are becoming more popular since the federal Agriculture Improvement Act or "Farm Bill" of 2018 allowed... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Columbia Schools looking to get ahead on 2019-20 finances
Columbia Schools looking to get ahead on 2019-20 finances
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education Finance Committee met Wednesday night to review capital budget items to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:39:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News

Missouri Medicaid now covers non-opioid treatments for chronic pain
Missouri Medicaid now covers non-opioid treatments for chronic pain
COLUMBIA - MO HealthNet, the state's Medicaid program, is taking steps to limit opioid dependence. It now covers non-opioid, alternative... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 7:19:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5am 46°
6am 46°
7am 45°
8am 47°