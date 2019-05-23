People from across the country help Columbia crash victim

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man's story drew in thousands of dollars in just 24 hours, with donations coming from across the country.

Randall Siddens got hit by a car while he was collecting traffic cones along Grindstone Parkway on Sunday after the TriZou Triathalon.

His wife, Adrienne Siddens, posted on her Facebook on Thursday afternoon, saying he is still in the hospital with a broken pelvis, along with other major injuries. She said he is making slow progress, but the pressure on his brain is too high for doctors to perform surgeries.

A GoFundMe page was created by Mark Livesay, the owner of Ultramax Sports, the company who organizes TriZou.

In 24 hours, the effort reached its goal of $25,000, so that goal was raised to $35,000.

Livesay talked to KOMU 8 News about Siddens.

"He used to work for us full time, and now he’s a stay at home dad - super experienced with this stuff. One of our best guys actually,” Livesay said.

Nancy Yaeger, who is a friend of Siddens and the owner of Fleet Feet, a Columbia running business and running club, said she has known Siddens for about six years.

Fleet Feet accepted donations in its store Wednesday, matching every contribution.

"The running community came through so big yesterday," Yaeger said.

She said it was overwhelming and couldn’t believe how much people were able to give.

After matching donations, she was able to give the Siddens family more than $4,000.

"Randall is the most caring soul of anyone I know," Yaeger said. "He’s just a very genuine person."

Yaeger and a fellow co-worker recalled a time when Siddens donated a kidney to a stranger because "that's just the type of guy he is."

Siddens has worked many races and Yaeger said it's awful that, as a protector of runners, he is the one who got caught in harm's way.

"He’s just one of those people that makes sure the roads are closed, that the cars are stopping, and he’s been doing that for years. He’s touched so many lives of people that don't even realize," she said.