People gather at Columbia's Fire in the Sky event for July Fourth

COLUMBIA - Despite the rainy day, mid-Missourians gathered at Flat Branch Park Thursday to participate in Fourth of July events, eat food and listen to music.

While the music was delayed due to rain, many took advantage of food stands with chicken, lemonade, hot dogs and much more. People also brought their children to the tents where volunteers helped put on temporary tattoos and made paper crowns. Some opted for the bouncy houses.

Glenn Ward, one of the musicians waiting out the rain, said he loves one specific festivity on this day every year.

"Fireworks for sure. I'm a fireworks junkie," said Ward.

Ward also said he loves what this day represents.

"Fellowship and people coming together. There's just a couple of times in the year where people stop for talking bad hate on one another and care about each other," Ward said.

As the rain wore down, one of the kids at the event said he wasn't worried about the rain at all.

"I don't care about rain, I just want to have fun," said Clark Byler.

The rain stopped in time for the 9:15 fireworks show.

Jordan Berger and Landon Burke emceed the event.