People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday.
People gathered around for a countdown to light the magic tree at the intersection of Ninth Street and Broadway.
The executive director of the District, Bob Hohenstein, said everyone anticipates the tree lighting. He said it is an event Columbia looks forward to.
"Everybody wants to see what the tree's going to look like and how it's going to be different or the same," he said.
Crews fit more lights on the tree this year and the color scheme changed, Hohenstein said.
"It's one of those highlights of the holiday season as well as the entire year," he said.
The lights will remain on the tree until the True/False Film Festival in March.
