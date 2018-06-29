People Gather to Promote Child Abuse Awareness

JEFFERSON CITY - April is child abuse prevention and awareness month, and a variety of people gathered on the South lawn of the Capitol Wednesday to promote awareness. The event, called Pinwheels for Prevention, provided the crowd free pizza, music, and hope for the future of children.

The executive director of Missouri Kids First, Joy Oesterly said, "We want children to grow up in healthy, happy families and communities and we want the best for children because that's what best for our state."

The blue pinwheel is the symbol for child abuse prevention and awareness, and the lawn of the capitol was covered in them this afternoon. The ceremony attracted many Missouri politicians.

To contact Missouri Kids First to help fight child abuse, click here.