People Head Back to the Victorian Era in a Pre-Christmas Party

COLUMBIA- People participated in the annual Dickens Victoria Christmas party Monday night in the Historic Senior Hall at Stephens College.

Pamela Ellsworth-Smith, a faculty member of Stephens College, started the party in 1996, and it has become a tradition of the school since then.

Participants spent the evening celebrating the Christmas time in advance in a place where performers from the Stephens Concert Choir sang and danced to European tranditional Christamas songs. Performers spoke and dressed in a Victorian fashion and all of the decorations in the room reminded people of the Victorian Era.

During the party, middle school students from Columbia Independent School also performed as youth carollers, and participants joined in a celcebration of a wassail toast and figgy pudding.

Every year, Stephens College holds an audition to choose a student who will perform Mrs. Charles Dickens. Adjunct Professor of the Stephens College Musical School, Trent Rash, who has performed as Mr. Dickens for three years, said there are also auditions for Mr. Dickens if there are male performers available.

The party started on Dec. 4 and will end Tuesday night. The tickets are sold out and people who still want to participate in the party will be put on a waiting list to see if any become available before the beginning of the next night's party.