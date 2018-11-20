People in Ferguson protesting outside fire department

FERGUSON - Protesters rallied outside of the Ferguson Fire Department Tuesday afternoon after officials declined to release the name of the officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

The protesters held signs saying "No justice, no peace," among others.

The group said they gathered in front of the fire station because it was on the other side of town from where the shooting on Saturday and riots took place.

The protesters said they feel unsafe protesting near the place where the riots happened.

"We're out here today to show that we can be a powerful stance in the community without being disruptive," Keisha Shelton, a protester, said.

Pastor Spencer Lamar Booker, with the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, said he was planning a peace march for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Booker said the church originally had scheduled the peace march for Tuesday night, but the police chief requested the church members move it to Wednesday.