HERMANN- People from across the state came out to get a taste from the biggest sausage tasting event in Missouri.
Locals and tourists got to celebrate German heritage through several events like live music, dancing, volksmarching and purchasing an array of everything sausage and pork.
The Hermann Wurstfest has been going on for more than four decades and this weekend marked it's 48th anniversary.
For German market owner Mike Sloan, he said that this event for Hermann is equivalent to the biggest sporting events.
"This is kinda our Super Bowl. We have other events throughout the year, but this is kinda the Super Bowl of the sausage world for us," Sloan said.
Sloan emphasized that Wurstfest is a culmination of what made up the town and what continues to be the identity of it. Sloan also said that the passion carries over into their sausage making and is the driving factor of what brings people from all over to come back every year.
One of those events that everyone comes back for is the annual breakfast the fire department hosts to fund raise for their equipment. This year, the department also took the time to set up a stand for people to donate to the families of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup. The two officers who were shot and Griffith was killed on duty over a week ago.
Hermann Fire Chief Kevin Speckhals said that this was something to show their respect and support.
"There was a tragedy here, so we're just raising a little money... trying to support the families," Speckhals said.
Speckhals said this is something they will never truly forget, but positive gatherings and events like these makes the days go by easier.
"One day at a time, we got to get back to normal reality," Speckhals said.
"Although we'll never forget... at the same time everybody's going to move on and this is part of that moving on process," Sloan said.