People of all ages gather for Annual Multicultural Fall Festival

JEFFERSON CITY – Groups of all ages walked the streets of Missouri’s capitol city despite the rain on Saturday.

The city hosted its 17th Annual Multicultural Fall Festival, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various organizations and venders took part, including churches and book sellers.

“We’re out here just trying to spread literacy to as many kids as possible,” Melony Knapp said.

Knapp is a consultant with Usborne Books and More. The company sells books ranging anywhere from newborn to young adult.

“It gives some of the kids a little something extra to do and have a little fun with it,” Knapp said.

One of the kids attending the festival was 8-year-old Rae’na Muhammad who was attending the festival with her friend, Alaya Johnson. She said she had not seen Johnson in several months before today.

“[Johnson] is like the first friend I ever had and we don’t get to spend very much time together, so I want to make this one count,” Muhammad said.

Both girls had gotten their faces painted and planned on getting ice cream before they left.

“What I like so much about [the festival] is buying stuff and getting ice cream,” Johnson, 7, said.

Both girls attended with Johnson’s grandmother. Johnson said her favorite part of the festival was seeing the fire truck at the end of the street.