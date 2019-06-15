People on Osage River affected after Bagnell Dam floodgates open

3 days 10 hours 10 minutes ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 Tuesday, June 11, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 11, 2019 in News
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLE COUNTY - Water is gushing out of the Bagnell Dam floodgates at nearly a half million gallons per second. That's swelling the Osage River downstream, and the people in its path says the potential results are "scary."

Residents are also frustrated, because floodwaters had begun to recede in the area.
“It’s always been a feeling that Ameren doesn’t really pay much attention to our needs, but there’s nothing anybody can do about it,” resident Bill Edwards said. “It’s just where we choose to live and the circumstances we have to live under I guess.”
Downstream resident Cathy Hennessy said some of her neighbors still have flood water in their basements from the past few weeks. 
“It’s a little bit scary for them that it could get even higher in their houses,” she said. “I’m just thinking about them and wondering what they might do or what we can do for them.”
Ameren said flow rates could reach 600,000 gallons per second by the end of the week, but it will depend on rainfall, river levels and inflow.

More News

Grid
List

Cooper's Landing asking for cleanup help
Cooper's Landing asking for cleanup help
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is asking people to help them clean up after recent flooding. The restaurant closed nearly... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:10:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Continuous News

Russellville Fire Department gets free tires
Russellville Fire Department gets free tires
RUSSELLVILLE - The volunteer fire department in Russellville is celebrating after receiving new tires for one of its trucks. ... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:42:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
Man accused of driving into floodwaters pleads not guilty in death of fiance
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance has pleaded not guilty.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:04:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Columbia group works to save history
Columbia group works to save history
COLUMBIA - People living along West Broadway in Columbia are joining forces to protect three 100 year old houses. ... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 7:08:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
Veterans United donates $100,000 to Red Cross
JEFFERSON CITY – Employees at Veterans United Home Loans donated $100,000 Friday to the American Red Cross for tornado and... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Shred Fest gets Columbia skaters rolling
Shred Fest gets Columbia skaters rolling
COLUMBIA - Skateboard enthusiasts say there's no reason for newbies to be afraid of taking part in Saturday's Shred Fest.... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 6:21:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
Fortuna man accused of killing child withdraws guilty plea
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby and burning the body asked to withdraw... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
Preservationists start program to restore Jeff City's historic charm
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the capital city are implementing a plan to avoid demolition of historic buildings hit by... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in Top Stories

City hosts block party to provide green space for neighborhood
City hosts block party to provide green space for neighborhood
COLUMBIA - A neighborhood block party the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host Saturday aims to bring the neighborhood... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
Sturgeon man arrested in drug investigation, officer injured
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man early Friday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers said they... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
Police: Columbia man tried to set fire at girlfriend's house
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he reportedly tried to set a fire at the home of his... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:59:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
Missouri Task Force 1 takes part in Texas search and rescue training
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 12:20:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
New West Boulevard Elementary principal named
COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
Lincoln University approves tuition increase, 3-year presidential contract extension
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a tuition increase and contract extension for President Jerald Jones... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 11:13:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
Judge dismisses restraining order requests against Secretary of State
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge dismissed the second of two requests for a restraining order against Secretary of... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
5-year-old shot, wounded while riding in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been shot and wounded while riding in a car in St.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News

Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
Callaway County traffic stop leads to undocumented immigrant arrest
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday morning on a federal immigration violation, according to a... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10am 77°
11am 78°
12pm 80°
1pm 81°