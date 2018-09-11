People pick their lucky numbers for record Powerball lottery

2 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 13 2016 Jan 13, 2016 Wednesday, January 13, 2016 1:16:00 PM CST January 13, 2016 in News
By: Amy Money, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - People lined up at gas stations and other sites all over the city Wednesday for their chance to win $1.5 billion. 

Some people took a chance with a quick pick. Others chose six lucky numbers for personal reasons. 

"I picked my numbers on my kids' birthdays, their ages and my mom and dad's birthdays put together and then my best friend and I's age and our birthdays put together," Robin Seavey said after buying ten Powerball tickets. 

Seavey was in Columbia with her dad and best friend and decided to test their luck and buy Powerball tickets.

The Powerball jackpot started making headlines when it reached $500 million, but people really started to take notice when the potential winnings tripled a week later.

Seavey said she played over the weekend when the jackpot totaled $900 million and won $50. She's now using that money to buy more tickets.

But not everyone decided to pick their numbers.

"I've never chosen any numbers," Dan Nerling said. "I can't see where one is any luckier than the other."

Nerling buys just one ticket whenever he plays the lottery.

"You can't win if you don't play and I'm dumb enough and lucky enough to win with one ticket," Nerling said.

He said he rarely plays the lottery. 

"You've got a better chance of getting hit by lightening twice when you walk out the front door to your car," Nerling said.

Clayton Atchison said it's rare for him to buy a Powerball ticket. 

"Normally I don't buy them ever, but $1.5 billion is a lot of money." 

He said he and his roommates usually buy the tickets and split the winnings.

"We bought like 15 tickets and got like $11 back so hopefully we get a lot more this time," Atchison said. 

He doesn't think picking the numbers this time will help his chances any more than random numbers.

"I read it doesn't really help you at all. The odds are the same."

According to Powerball.com, the odds of winning any prize is 1 in about 25 people, but to win the overall prize, the odds are one in almost 300 million.

But a lot of people still have plans for what they'd do with the money.

"I'd invite all my friends to go live on an island and I'd buy houses all over the place and then I'd invest a lot of it," Atchison said.

Nerling said he'd spend a lot of it on his family and Seavey said she'd want to help others with her winnings.

"I would like to open up a homeless shelter, because I believe there are a lot of homeless people out there with no place to go and I think that would be very beneficial to our community," Seavey said.

 But not everyone can win the big bucks.

"I'd like to win but so do probably a billion other people." Nerling

 

More News

Grid
List

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 81°
3pm 81°
4pm 81°
5pm 81°