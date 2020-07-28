People under 30 make up majority of Boone County COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA —About 58% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County have been reported in people under the age of 30, according to a release from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

While this age group is less likely to require hospitalization or die from the virus, the long term effects of the virus are unknown, according to the release.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control published Friday found that COVID-19 recovery can take a long time, even for otherwise healthy young adults. According to the study, one in five people between the ages of 18-34 without chronic medical conditions was still sick 14-21 days after testing positive.

"We expect to learn more about the long term effects of this virus as time goes on, but this is an important first look at how our younger community may be effected long after they are released from isolation and no longer considered contagious," said Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Health Director.

The department also addressed the recent mask mandate, which went into effect July 10.

“While it’s too early to determine its exact effects, current data trends suggest it may be helping control the spread of COVID-19 in Boone County,” the release said.

Specifically, the positivity rate has dropped. The week of July 3-9, 16% of tests performed on Boone County residents. During the week of July 17-23, this dropped to 7.2%.

Anything over 5% is cause for concern, according to the release.

“While the requirement of masks in public areas adds to our layered defense to control the spread of COVID-19, it’s important for our community members to remember that masks are not a substitute for social distancing,” the release said.