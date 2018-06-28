Pepper spray used as protesters storm St. Louis police HQ

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police used pepper spray Wednesday when several protesters tried to rush into the police headquarters downtown.

Protesters posted an "eviction notice" on the door of the police station, citing reasons why Chief Sam Dotson and others should be removed. When several tried to enter the building, officers blocking them eventually used pepper spray to push the crowd out.

Protesters say they wanted to occupy the building for more than four hours, representing the time Michael Brown's body was in the street after he was fatally shot by a Ferguson officer on Aug. 9.

Five people were arrested - four of them protesters charged with peace disturbance and trespassing. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a counter protester who yelled racial slurs at protesters was arrested for third-degree assault.