Pepperdine's Keion Bell Announces Transfer to Mizzou on Twitter

COLUMBIA - Keion Bell announced on twitter that we had officially committed to play for the Missouri Tigers at 1:40 A.M. on Friday. Bell has spent the last three years at Pepperdine but will finish out his collegiate career at Mizzou. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Bell will have to sit the upcoming season out and will play with the 2012 recruiting class for Frank Haith.

Bell,who is known for his dunks, has averaged 18 points per game on around 42% shooting from the field the last two seasons.

Last weekend Bell visited the Missouri campus and later cancelled his scheduled visit at Big 12 opponent Texas A&M. He is scheduled to return to Columbia by the start of second summer school session at Mizzou on July 5 to rehab his wrist injury and become familiar with the campus.