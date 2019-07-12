Peralta's 3 hits lead Cards over Marlins' split squad 7-1

JUPITER, Florida (AP) - Jhonny Peralta had three hits, including his first homer of spring training, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over a Miami Marlins' split squad 7-1 Tuesday.

Peralta, who entered in 1-for-14 slide, homered on a fifth-inning slider from Bryan Morris for a 5-1 lead. He singled in his first two at-bats.

Marco Gonzales, trying to win the fifth spot in the Cardinals' rotation, allowed his first run of spring training. He gave up four hits and two walks in 4 2-3 innings, striking out three. The Cardinals' 2014 minor league pitcher of the year threw 41 of his 67 pitches for strikes and also looped an RBI single over first baseman Jeff Baker in a three-run fourth.

Matt Holliday had a bases-loaded, two-run single in the fourth off Jarred Cosart, who allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks in 3 2-3 innings. Cosart yielded three earned runs in two innings against Minnesota in his previous outing.