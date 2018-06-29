Perez goes deep, Cueto stingy as Royals beat Angels, 9-4

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Salvador Perez homered to lead off a six-run second inning, Johnny Cueto won his second consecutive start for Kansas City, and the Royals rolled to a 9-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Cueto (9-7) allowed one run and eight hits over eight innings, striking out four without a walk. The former All-Star has only allowed six runs in four starts since his trade to Kansas City, including the shutout he tossed against the Tigers in his home debut earlier this week.

Perez later had an RBI double as the Royals sent 11 batters to the plate in a 24-minute second inning. Matt Shoemaker (5-9) absorbed most of the damage for the Angels, the right-hander failing to make it through the frame in his second consecutive disastrous start.