Perez home run lifts Royals over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) - Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer, Yordano Ventura pitched six effective innings and the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals beat the Red Sox 6-3 Saturday night, ending Boston's four-game winning streak.

Kendrys Morales added a two-run double and Alex Rios had three singles and an RBI for Kansas City. Following losses the first two nights, the Royals can earn a split of the four-game series Sunday.

Mookie Betts hit a solo homer and David Ortiz had two singles and three walks for the Red Sox. Boston had won four of the five meetings this season, and 10 of 12 since the start of 2014.

Ventura (8-7) gave up one run and six hits, striking out six. He improved to 4-0 in his last six starts. Greg Holland got Travis Shaw to pop out with the bases loaded for final out, earning his 28th save.

Leading 2-0 in the sixth, the Royals chased Matt Barnes (3-4) when Perez homered.