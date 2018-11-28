Permanent Injunction Allows Headlight-Flashing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has issued a permanent injunction prohibiting a St. Louis County town from ticketing drivers for flashing their headlights to warn other drivers that police are nearby.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey issued the injunction Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union had filed suit on behalf of Michael Elli. In 2012, Elli flashed his headlights to warn oncoming vehicles of radar set up by Ellisville police. An officer saw the flash and cited Elli for a city ordinance violation.

Elli could have faced a fine of up to $1,000, but the case was dropped. Ellisville City Attorney George Restovich has said the city changed the policy and no longer pulls over people for flashing headlights.