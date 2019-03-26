Perry: No "Shape-Shifting Nuance From Me"

LAS VEGAS - Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he's not the candidate of the Republican establishment and is a conservative "authentically, not by convenience."

It was a clear swipe at his chief rival, Mitt Romney, who has reversed or equivocated on various issues over the years. Perry's comments came a day after he assailed Romney during Tuesday's debate. It was a preview of Perry's likely line of attack against the former Massachusetts governor.

The Texas governor was speaking Wednesday at the Western Republican Leadership Conference. He was telling the audience,"you won't hear a lot of shape-shifting nuance from me."

