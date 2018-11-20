Perry, Ryan Lead Ducks Over Blues

ANAHEIM - Francois Beauchemin, Corey Perry and Bobby Ryan scored during a 4:23 span of the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday night.

Ryan also scored in the first period, for his 20th multigoal game in the NHL, and added an assist on Beauchemin's go-ahead goal at 1:31. Ryan Getzlaf and defenseman Luca Sbisa both had two

assists.

Jonas Hiller, coming off a 31-save shutout against San Jose on Friday, made 28 saves. The only shots that got past him were by Patrik Berglund in the first period and Alexander Steen in the

third, after the Ducks built a three-goal lead against Jaroslav Halak.