Perryville Man Dies in Towing Accident

By: The Associated Press

PERRYVILLE (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been killed in a towing accident.

Perry County Coroner Herb Miller says Michael Schmidt of Perryville died Saturday while hooking up a tractor-trailer.

KFVS reports that Schmidt was pronounced dead at about 1:30 p.m. at the wrecker service he owned in Perryville.

Miller says Schmidt was caught below the right tires when the vehicle dropped while he was hooking it up.