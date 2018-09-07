Persian Gulf Country Donates $1M for Joplin Relief

JOPLIN (AP) - A Persian Gulf nation is donating up to $1 million to the Joplin school system to help provide new laptop computers for students at the district's sole high school.



The United Arab Emirates has pledged $500,000 toward the school district's $2.7 million "One-to-One" initiative. The oil-rich country has promised to match any similar donations with a challenge grant, up to another $500,000.



The May 22 tornado that killed 160 people and injured hundreds more destroyed Joplin High School, which serves 2,200 students.



Joplin public school students will return to classes as scheduled on Aug. 17. Half of the high school students will attend classes in an empty big-box store near the city's mall. Freshmen and sophomores will attend class in a vacant school building that avoided major damage.