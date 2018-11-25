Person allegedly shoots self by accident

COLUMBIA - Columbia police have confirmed an individual has been hospitalized after allegedly shooting themselves by accident.

Police say they responded to a medical call from the Royal Inn Motel on 1800 I-70 Drive Southwest at 12:32 p.m.

Four police cars and an ambulance were dispatched to the motel.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information.]