Person declared missing along Highway J

59-year-old Kevin Hoyt.

AUDRAIN COUNTY — The search is on for 59-year-old Kevin E. Hoyt of rural Laddonia, after he was declared missing Tuesday along Highway J.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office said Hoyt was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday Oct. 21 talking to someone driving a white car along Audrain Rd. 489 near Hoyt's family's hog farm.

Officials said Hoyt's family reported him missing on Saturday, Oct. 22 around 3 p.m.

Hoyt is described as a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 170 pounds with thick dark hair, glasses, and full beard trimmed short.

Officials said neighbors of the area organized a search on Monday but did not find Hoyt.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information about Hoyt's whereabouts to come forward.