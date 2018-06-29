Person Goes Missing in Camdenton
CAMDENTON - Camden County Authorities were contacted at about noon Sunday in reference to a male subject not returning home from the store.
The Camden County Sheriff's Department said Donald Lee Erwin, 59, left his home Sunday morning after telling his wife he was going to the local store for cigarettes. They said Erwin was last seen driving a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri license MK6-E3P.
Erwin is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has long brown hair in a pony tail, brown eyes, and a full beard. Erwin is disabled missing his left leg. Erwin was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, and grey loafers.
The Camden County Sheriff's Department is still waiting on a current picture of Erwin.
