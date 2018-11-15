Person injured, robbed in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - A man lost his wallet and suffered injuries in a robbery around midnight Sunday.

The robbery happened in Alley A between Eighth Street and Ninth Street in Columbia.

The man was standing in the alley when the robbers hit him from behind.

The three robbers then took the man's wallet and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to call the Columbia Police Department, or call 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.