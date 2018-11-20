Person of Interest Questioned in Death of Megan Boken

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are questioning what they call a person of interest in the shooting death of a former Saint Louis University volleyball player.

Police on Thursday took the man into custody, but no charges have been filed. Police Chief Dan Isom credits what he calls "good detective work."

Funeral services were Thursday in Wheaton, Ill., for 23-year-old Megan Boken. She was shot in the neck and chest while in her car Saturday. She was in St. Louis for an alumni volleyball game.