Person of interest sought in Independence homicide

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an Independence homicide.

Police said in a news release that 37-year-old Sharrieff Omar Muhammad, of Independence, was found dead Friday morning in the backyard of a residence. He died from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old Kansas City man is being sought for questioning in the death.