Person reported with weapon triggers police response
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people told police they saw someone with a weapon on the 400 block of Brooks Street Friday evening.
One officer who responded said they saw a person who could have had a weapon, but could not confirm that.
The person was described as wearing camouflage, a tactile vest, a cloth hoodie that covered their face, with something slung across their body.
The Jefferson County Police Department and Cole County Sheriff's Department searched for the person for an hour and a half but could not find them.
According to JCPD Sgt. Steve Dappen, there was no known crime involved since Missouri allows open carry.
