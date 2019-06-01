Man stabbed multiple times in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was stabbed multiple times in the 100 block of Marshall Street Thursday night, police said in a press release.

According to police, the victim had multiple stab wounds in his arm and was able to identify the suspect, who was still on the scene. The victim was treated on scene. JCPD did not say how badly the victim was injured.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Jefferson City resident, was arrested for the assault and then transported to the Cole County Jail.

JCPD said the suspect also resisted arrest on two occasions.

The suspect has pending charges of assault, armed criminal action, two counts of assault on an law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.