Personal Finance Courses Train College Students for Real World

COLUMBIA (AP) - While many students' conception of money management means little more than paying their monthly cell phone bills, others are catching on -- in the classroom. An introductory class at the University of Missouri-Columbia that teaches personal financial planning has become quite popular. It teaches lessons in debt management, retirement planning and prudent spending. David Kurtz of the University of Arkansas' Sam M- Walton College of Business says community colleges are embracing the notion of teaching fiscal responsibility. But Kurtz adds that universities have been slow to catch on. Most personal financial planning courses are found in departments of human environmental science rather than business schools, which typically emphasize corporate finance.