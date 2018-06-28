Personnel at Ft. Leonard Wood get tons of turkey for the holiday

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) — Fort Leonard Wood dished out more than five tons of turkey for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The south-central Missouri installation said in a news release that it celebrated the holiday with a traditional meal served in 10 on-post dining facilities. Besides the turkey, the fort served 1,000 pounds of shrimp, 3,000 pounds of rib eye and 2,000 pies.

The release says food service workers spent 4,500 hours preparing for the meal.