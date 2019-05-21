Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family

JEFFERSON CITY -- A working smoke detector notified a Jefferson City family of a fire Monday night.

They were able to escape because of the warning.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 6 p.m. Monday night.

According to a press release, no humans were injured at the house on the 1100 block of Major Drive, but first responders found a family pet dead inside. A department press release did not identify the type of pet.

The fire started in the house's basement. An electrical issue started the fire, according to a JCFD press release.