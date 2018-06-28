PET Plants Peace Pole In Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Personal Energy Transportation (PET) planted a new pole to promote peace in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

PET dedicated the "peace pole" at the group's property on Heriford Road. The event attracted more than one hundred people from different faith groups.

The peace pole stands as a silent symbol of an unified dream of peace to people in the world.The actual pole is about six feet tall and four or five inches square. The designer of the pole, Marjorie Baima, painted "peace" in 30 different languages to bring people from different cultural background together.

PET is a faith-based not-for-profit on the mission of "to provide appropriate mobility for all of God's children in need." They produce hand-cranked wheelchairs and collect other mobility devices. PET director, Mel West, said their job is to take all the words in different languages that mean "peace" and blend them together into the one lauguage of love.