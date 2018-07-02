`Pet psychic' Alum Visits Stephens College

COLUMBIA (AP) - A Stephens College graduate who describes herself as a "pet psychic" will share her expertise Thursday at the women's college in Columbia.

Joan Ranquet is a 1982 Stephens graduate whose work on cable and reality TV has earned her recognition as a "celebrity animal communicator." On Thursday she'll talk to equestrian students at the college, then give a free lecture at 7 p.m. in the Kimball Ballroom.

The former New York stage actress describes her work as helping people communicate with their pets while also offering alternatives to traditional veterinary medicine.