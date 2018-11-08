PET's Headed For Three New Countries

COLUMBIA- PET MO-Columbia, an Advance Special mission project that began in Columbia, Missouri, in 1995, and builds three-wheeled wheelchairs for the handicapped in the developing world, now has placed its PETs (Personal Energy Transportation) into 90 countries.

On March second, PET MO loaded out a shipment of PETs headed for three new countries: New Guinea, Tonga and Micronesia.



Micronesia, not well known, is a subregion of Oceania, comprised of thousands of small islands in the western Pacific Ocean. Some known to many include the Gilbert Islands, Marshall Islands, Palua, and Wake Island.



Mel West, Director of PET MO, says "This shipment illustrates the goal and efforts of PET to get its units out into the most isolated of places, and where persons in need are most often overlooked."



The US Navy will transport the wheelchairs to the designated countries.