Pet store gives back to federal workers impacted by shutdown

COLUMBIA - Several local businesses are servicing federal employees who are being directly impacted by the partial government shutdown. Lizzi and Rocco's is a business that has committed to providing free or discounted food.

Jessica Schlosser, owner of Lizzi and Rocco's, said people are losing their pets as a result of the shutdown.

"This is a time where certainly sometimes animals are relinquished to shelters when their family can't afford to keep them," said Schlosser. "If there's one thing we can do to potentially help reduce that, we're happy to do so."

The shop is currently giving discounts and sometimes free pet food based on an individual's need. Only pet food is being distributed at this time.

"We're trying to tailor it to each individual's needs. So someone who has one small dog or one cat would probably need something a little bit different than someone who has multiple large dogs. So we're kind of trying to take that with each individual that comes in and tailor it a bit to the individual's needs," she said.

All that is required to receive food is a government photo ID that proves employment. Schlosser also added, that the main mission is to help the community in a time of need.

"Right now, we haven't fully thought through how to deal with it, but we're just kind of dealing with it as it comes, so I don't think it will negatively impact us at all. We can certainly absorb a little bit of a hit to help our community members that's not a problem at all."