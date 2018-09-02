Peter Max Helps Stray Rescue

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - American pop artist Peter Max is donating a custom portrait to the highest bidder at an auction later this month for Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The dog rescue group is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The charity auction and dinner is September 25th at Frazer's Restaurant in St. Louis. Tickets are $100. Ten years ago, Stray Rescue Founder Randy Grim was a one-man crusade to save unwanted dogs from the streets. Now he has 300 volunteers who help rehabilitate the dogs and find them good homes. His efforts got national attention a few years ago with the rescue of Quentin "The Miracle Dog" who survived the St. Louis gas chamber.