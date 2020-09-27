Peter Stiepleman announced as MASA 2021 superintendent of the year

1 day 8 hours 40 minutes ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2020 in News
By: Lucy Caile, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Dr. Peter Stiepleman was named 2021 Superintendent of the Year by Missouri Association of School Administrations.

Stiepleman was honored during the MSBA/MASA Annual Fall Conference held virtually Sept. 26.

In a press release, Stiepleman spoke about his goals to tackle educational issues related to poverty and equity in public schools. 

"Our nation's children are depending on us to break cycles of generational poverty and public education is the key," he said in the release. "It is a privilege to be the superintendent of the Columbia Public Schools.”

Stiepleman began his work in CPS as a volunteer before moving on to teach third grade at Derby Ridge Elementary School. He worked as an assistant superintendent and principal in various schools in the CPS system before becoming superintendent. Stiepleman has been superintendent for seven years.

He will be recognized during the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education in February 2021 for his state selection. 

 

