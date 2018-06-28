Petition Seeking Vote on Higher Ed Plan Withdrawn

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An effort to have voters weigh in on a plan to use student loan agency assets for college buildings has ended. The plan won legislative approval this spring. It would use $350 million from the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority over six years for college scholarships and campus construction projects. A man who helped create the state's student loan agency filed a petition May 25th to allow voters to decide whether to approve the plan. Former MOHELA board member Allan Purdy withdrew the petition a few days ago. He would have needed to turn in signatures by the end of August to place the issue on the ballot in November 2008.