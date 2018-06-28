Petition Submitted for St. Louis Police Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters of an initiative that could grant St. Louis greater control over its police force have turned in petitions to get the measure on the November ballot.The Safer Missouri Citizens Coalition said Tuesday that it submitted more than 164,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office. The proposal needs about 98,000 valid signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot. If approved by statewide voters, the measure would let the city of St. Louis take over the administration of its police department in July 2013.

Since 1861, the city police force has been overseen by a five-person board consisting of the mayor and four members appointed by the governor. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay has been among those pushing for greater local control of the police force.