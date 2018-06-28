Petition Supporters Hope to Make November Ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - Supporters of six measures turn in petition signatures in hopes of getting the questions on the November ballot. If enough names are verified, the previous high of five citizen initiatives on the 1940 ballot would be surpassed. Yesterday was the deadline to turn in signatures on petitions to raise the minimum wage, increase the state tobacco tax, restrict the use of eminent domain and place a cap on state spending. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The state has a new Web site (http://www.modot.org/interstate/) showing Missouri's pioneering role in the nation's interstate highway system. On August Second, 1956, Missouri became the first state to award a contract with the new interstate construction funds -- it was for work on U-S Route 66 - now I-44 - in Laclede County. Also on that day, Missouri awarded a contract for work on U-S 40 - now I-70 - in St. Charles County. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The number 6-6-6 is recognized as a symbol for the Antichrist. But yesterday 6-6-6 meant cash for 548 lottery players who chose the combination for the Pick 3 game. The combination ranks 14th among Pick 3 bets -- so yesterday's payout was more than double the amount collected. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-08-06 0905EDT
