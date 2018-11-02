Petitioners suspend Columbia marijuana initiative drive

COLUMBIA (AP) — An activist group has suspended its efforts to loosen marijuana restrictions in Columbia while awaiting the fate of a statewide push to allow Missourians to vote on legalizing medical marijuana.

Mid-Missouri NORMAL wants Columbia to decriminalize the cultivation of six or fewer marijuana plants. Group president Josh Chittum says the issue would be moot if medical marijuana is legalized.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports New Approach Missouri collected more than 250,000 signatures on petitions to make marijuana available for patients with diseases and conditions including cancer, AIDS and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The secretary of state's office has until August to determine whether the issue will be on the ballot in November.

If the statewide measure fails, Chittum says the Columbia petitioners likely would resume their efforts.